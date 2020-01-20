Help identify two people suspected of multi-jurisdictional fraud

Surrey RCMP is appealing to the public to help identify two people who are suspected of using stolen debit cards to commit approximately $28,000 in fraudulent transactions across the Lower Mainland.

This investigation began on August 14, 2019, after a report that multiple stolen credit cards belonging to a husband and wife, had been fraudulently used in Surrey, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Concurrent investigations have been carried out in Burnaby and Coquitlam, including a previous public appeal for information. Surrey RCMP is releasing further photos at this time in an effort to advance this investigation.

The suspects are described as a dark-skinned adult male, and a Caucasian female. (See attached photos)

If you have information about this investigation, or to help identify the suspects, please call Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca