Back to School for Lower Mainland Kids

Sorry kids, it’s back to school – at least for most in the Lower Mainland.

All public schools in Surrey, Langley, and Delta are open today.

The exceptions are –

G.A.D. (Guru Angad Dev) Elementary School is closed

Khalsa Secondary School is closed

Khalsa School Newton is closed

Khalsa School Old Yale Road is closed

Surrey Christian School – all campuses are closed

All public schools in Chilliwack and Mission are also closed.

SFU Surrey is open. No word yet from SFU or UBC.

As for travel, All BC Ferry routes are back in operation and running as normal.

It appears from Translink’s Twitter page that everything is status quo (aka no tweets) for all Skytrain routes as well, although the West Coast train 1 leaving Mission City Station at 5:25 am is cancelled today due to a mechanical issue.

Some other good news, we’re going to reach a high of +1 today and stay above zero the rest of the week. Woo woo!