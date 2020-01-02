BCLC Jackpot Alert: Record-Breaking $70M Jackpot Available in Friday’s Lotto Max Draw

For the first time ever, a historic $70 million jackpot is available for this Friday’s Lotto Max draw, and someone in British Columbia could start off their 2020 by winning the record-breaking prize.

In addition to the massive jackpot, there are an estimated 10 Maxmillion prizes being offered, meaning there are $80 million in top prizes to be won.

The $70-million jackpot is up for grabs for the first time since Lotto Max enhancements were introduced in May 2019. In addition to increasing the maximum jackpot to $70 million, a second draw on Tuesdays was added.

Did you know? In 2019, B.C. lottery players claimed a record-breaking $785 million in winnings, with over $230 million from Lotto Max prizes. Anyone can win and #youcouldbenext. Watch some amazing lottery winner stories at www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PT). Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Winning numbers and group release forms can be found online at www.bclc.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices. Learn more about the BCLC Lotto! App here.

Say ‘Yes’ to the Extra for the chance to win up to $500,000. Extra is available with Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and BC/49 at any BCLC lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com.