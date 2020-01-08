BREAKING: New political coalition lands at city hall

A new political coalition is coming to Surrey City Hall, with an eye to increasing transparency and openness in local government, Pulse FM has learned.

Couns. Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial have created Surrey Connect, a coalition which aims to right the direction of government at city hall.

Surrey city hall hasn’t had an opposition party or coalition in 15 years, and Surrey Connect sees that as a problem.

“When we look at other municipal governments, we see a combination of party, independent and coalition,” Hundial told Pulse FM Saturday. “We’ve had a one-party system for so long. This is a coalition.”

He said it’s quite possible to have diverse opinions and an effective and ethical government.

Hundial said the coalition will be built upon the “concept of ethical government, transparency and connecting with the community.”