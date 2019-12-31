Brrrrrrrrr! Polar Bear Swims South of the Fraser!

Burn (or in this case freeze) off those New Year’s cocktails by taking part in a Polar Bear swim January 1st!

There are numerous swims happening South of the Fraser for the brave at heart. All you gotta bring is a strong pair of lungs, flip flops, a costume if you want, and a donation if being collected.

EVENTS:

White Rock Polar Bear Swim hosted by the Rotary Clubs of White Rock and South Surrey takes place in front of the iconic White Rock on Marine Drive.Registration for participants starts around 10:30am, the swim happens at noon.

Delta Polar Bear Swim kicks off at Boundary Bay Regional Park at 541 Centennial Parkway in Tsawwassen.

Registration starts at noon, plunge takes place at 1pm.

There are prizes for top swimmers, oldest participant, and swimmer travelling to the event from the farthest distance. Also numerous prize draws including a four pack of tickets to a Canucks game.

Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim happens at noon at the beach on Brae Island Reginal Park.

Other events:

The Port Moody Penguin Plunge at 2800 Murray Street. Registration starts at 11:30am, swim happens at 1pm. Is a fundraising event – costs $5 per person or $10 per family.

English Bay Polar Bear Swim If you’re feeling nostalgic and don’t mind the drive, the Vancouver English Bay Polar Bear swim is celebrating its 100th anniversary! Is a full party with food trucks and fun from 12 – 4pm, the swim kicks off at 2:30pm.