Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi Announce Summer Tour!

If you’re a big Bryan and Adams and Bon Jovi fan you might want to be sitting down!
On Thursday morning, the two singers announced they’re joining forces and going on tour next summer!
Bad news is they aren’t stopping in Vancouver!
Have a look at the tour stops:
The closest stop is Portland on June 11th..come on Adams, you’re a BC boy and couldn’t visit your mainland?
That being said, it could make for a fun girls road trip, eh, eh!
Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday (January 24th)
On top of todays tour announcement, Adams also leaked that he’s putting the finishing touches on his latest album that’s also set to be released sometime this year!