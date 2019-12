You can tell you celebrated Christmas in the 1990s…

– when holiday shopping took place at Zellers

– when no one was really offended if you said Merry Christmas, instead of Happy Holidays

– You remember picking up a Mariah Carey Christmas CD from Futureshop or A&B Sound

– You practically knew all the words to Home Alone

– And finally, you can tell you celebrated Christmas in the 90s when your favorite holiday song was “Jingle Bells,

Batman Smells”