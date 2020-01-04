Christmas Light Challenge 2019 Winner!

After receiving dozens of amazing submissions throughout the Lower Mainland, Pulse FM has crowned its 2019 Christmas Light Challenge Winner!
‘Miracle on Rae Street’ located at 3313 Rae Street in Port Coquitlam has been named this year’s reigning champion.
Doug Chang, whose home at 11804 91 Avenue in Delta won the last two years in a row, was put in charge of choosing this year’s winner and let’s just say the Brindley family are a more than deserving bunch!
Every year the family, along with half a dozen of dad Dale Brindley’s good friends, begin the two-month challenge of draping their two-story home in more than 200-thousand Christmas lights.
Seriously, there isn’t a part of the house that isn’t covered in bright LED lights or blown up Christmas displays ranging from Disney characters, Star Wars, a dancing Santa, peppermint candies, sled dogs, reindeer, penguins… they even have a TV set up playing holiday classics!
As this year’s winner the Brindley family have won themselves a one night stay at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel complete with a free dinner in the hotel’s MIXT Lobby Lounge, free breakfast, and a $100 spa treatment for two at Sueno Spa.
Listen to Dale on Pulse Mornings Monday January 13th to learn more about the work that goes into having one of the most lit up homes in the Lower Mainland (seriously, that hydro bill!!?) as well another contest the family is hoping to win next Christmas season.
Also – congrats to runner ups…
1) Dave’s ‘Santa Hot Air Balloon’ house in Cloverdale
2) Dustin’s ‘Frosty’s Wonderland’ display in Delta
You’ve both won a $100 gift card to Sheraton MIXT Lobby Lounge @ Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel!
Santa's Hot Air Balloon