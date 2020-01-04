Christmas Light Challenge 2019 Winner!

After receiving dozens of amazing submissions throughout the Lower Mainland, Pulse FM has crowned its 2019 Christmas Light Challenge Winner!

‘Miracle on Rae Street’ located at 3313 Rae Street in Port Coquitlam has been named this year’s reigning champion.

Doug Chang, whose home at 11804 91 Avenue in Delta won the last two years in a row, was put in charge of choosing this year’s winner and let’s just say the Brindley family are a more than deserving bunch!

Every year the family, along with half a dozen of dad Dale Brindley’s good friends, begin the two-month challenge of draping their two-story home in more than 200-thousand Christmas lights.

Seriously, there isn’t a part of the house that isn’t covered in bright LED lights or blown up Christmas displays ranging from Disney characters, Star Wars, a dancing Santa, peppermint candies, sled dogs, reindeer, penguins… they even have a TV set up playing holiday classics!