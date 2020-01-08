City of White Rock wants your thoughts on how to spend extra money

The City of White Rock is hosting a public information session and workshop on Jan. 20 to gather input on how to spend up to $13 million in community amenity contributions (CACs), once they are collected.

Developers pay the City development cost charges (DCCs) to help with utilities like water, sewage and roads. They also pay CACs for capital investments to benefit the community.

Eligible Projects

Some projects the City of White Rock is putting forward for input are:

· Enhancements to White Rock’s Pier

· Affordable housing opportunities

· Community Complex–administrative and public space

· Waterfront parks

· Park Improvements

· Maccaud Park Plan, Centre Street Walkway

· Funicular

· Theatre Facility or Convention Centre with community access

· Five Corners Plaza Plan (Rainbow Pathway)

Details for the information session and workshop are:

Public Information Session and Workshop

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

White Rock Community Centre

15154 Russell Ave.

(Free underground parking is available at the Russell Avenue entrance.)

Community engagement opportunities and information updates will be posted at whiterockcity.ca/CAC and shared through social media. There will also be an online survey available after the workshop for those who can’t attend.

Quote

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker

“Community amenity contributions allow the City of White Rock to ensure that there is a high quality of life for residents. I encourage everyone to provide your input into how the City should spend an expected $13 million in community amenity contributions on projects such as park improvements, affordable housing and enhancements to White Rock’s Pier.”

White Rock: City by the Sea!

White Rock, a picturesque seaside city of 20,000, is located on Semiahmoo Bay in southwest B.C. and is home to Canada’s longest pier. Visit us at whiterockcity.ca, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.