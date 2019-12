This glittering festive Holiday-Themed Canadian Pacific Train will roll into Port Moody behind the arena and rec centre on Ioco Road from 5:20pm to 6:15 today (Dec 17, 2019) !

Then, will be in Poco at the West Coast Express Station from 7:00 to 7:45pm. With live music and fun for the whole family! Don’t miss it!

Photo credit: www.cpr.ca