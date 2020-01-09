Film Industry Booming in Surrey

Lights, camera, action!

If you think you’re seeing more and more camera crews around town, no, you aren’t losing it.

Surrey has quickly become the ‘go to’ location for filmmakers and has the numbers to prove it.

In 2010 the city issued 36 film permits.

In 2019 that number rose to 225 – a 525% increase!

“The City of Surrey is such a large municipality, we have a lot to offer in terms of locations,” said James Monk, Filming Manager with the City of Surrey. “We work with every production very closely to understand their script to find exactly the location they’re looking for. Unlike other municipalities, we offer a customer service approach.”

Monk says the bulk of productions are television series, no doubt thanks to the ever-rising popularity of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

RiverDale, the Good Doctor, The Man in the High Castle, A Million Little Things, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie set to be released next month are among the top productions filmed in Surrey in 2019.

Last year crews from The Good Doctor converted a portion of Surrey City Hall to look like a full-blown hospital where they continue to film scenes this year too.

Bear Creek Park was also used to film parts of RiverDale.

And a scene from Sonic the Hedgehog (starring Jim Carrey!!) was also filmed on a soccer field at Joe Brown Park in Newton (see the 0:40 mark in the trailer to spot the park!)

Skyscraper starring ‘The Rock’ also shot some scenes at Surrey City Hall in 2018 which was definitely the biggest movie production and movie star to come to South of the Fraser that year.