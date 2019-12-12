Fleetwood Deal of the Week

This week’s featured Fleetwood Deal comes from TaqWa Halal Foods.
They offer fresh and quality products to their customers: from small retail specialty stores to large food processors.
And they cater to Canada’s multicultural society.
One pound of Halal Marinated Chicken is usually $3.99.
With this exclusive FleetwoodDeals.com promotion, 1 pound becomes only $2.99.
They also carry a variety of meats including, Grass Fed Beef, Free Run and Organic Chicken & Turkey, Fresh Local and Frozen New Zealand/Australian Lamb, and Fresh Local and Frozen Goat.
Check out their website at www.Taqwahalal.com