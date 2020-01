If you’re taking some days off for the New Year,

what are your most favorite “Me Time Activities” in your free time?

Going to the gym? Netflix n Chillin’?

According to a new survey we came across here South of the Fraser,

the Top 5 “Me Time Activities”, people like to induldge in include…

1 Watching TV or movie

2 Reading a book

3 Listening to a podcast

4 Exercising

5 Savoring a cup of coffee/tea