Thinking of a new pair of shoes for your Christmas party?

We just came across these new holiday inspired shoes – with some inspiration from Dr. Seuss!

Askmen.com claims Converse is releasing a new high top collection inspired by the Grinch this holiday season.

The basketball shoes are green with red and black accents.

And they glow in the dark too!

Just hopefully, they dont come with the smell of the grinch.

Photo credit: www.ca.askmen.com