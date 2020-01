As people make New Year’s resolutions to exercise more, a new study by the Better Business Bureau reveals that exercise machines have more bacteria than public bathrooms! Yikes!

The BBB swabbed 27 pieces of popular workout equipment and found:

Treadmills have 74 times more bacteria than a water faucet in a public bathroom

Free weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat in a public bathroom

So don’t forget to wash your hands after a workout!

Info from: sheethappensprep.com