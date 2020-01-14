Heroin, cash, and a handgun seized from Delta home

The Surrey RCMP Drug Unit has made a significant seizure from a home in Delta as a result of a drug trafficking investigation spanning several months.

This investigation began in September 2019, and culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 11900-block of 80 Avenue, in Delta, on January 7, 2020. A number of items were seized as part of the investigation including approximately 800 grams of suspected heroin, 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, $15,000 in cash, and a .22 cal handgun with ammunition.

A 24-year-old man from Delta was arrested on January 7, 2020, and later released. The investigation is ongoing.

“Drug trafficking puts the public at risk not only because of the inherent health hazards associated with the drugs themselves, but also from the violence that often surrounds drug trafficking,” says Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins. “The goal of our unit is to make the community safer by investigating drug trafficking and identifying people who put the public at risk as a result of criminal activity.”

If you have information about drug trafficking in Surrey please call Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca