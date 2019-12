What’s your most Favorite Flavour of Holiday Beverage?

When we asked this to our 107.7 PULSE FM listeners on twitter @pulse1077 :

Only 7% went with Gingerbread

18% of Pulse FM listeners liked the Candy Cane / Mint flavours

36% choose Chocolate (and why not?)

And finally, the majority of PULSE FM listeners went with:

Eggnog at 39%