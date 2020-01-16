Lower Mainland drivers cautioned to prepare for possible bridge closures

With a snowy weather forecast leading into this evening and tomorrow, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure advises it may be necessary to close bridges and highways as a precautionary measure to help ensure the safety of travellers.

Weather forecasts are predicting high winds, slightly warming temperatures and heavy precipitation in the form of snow. These conditions may lead to lane closures and/or full bridge closures, given the challenges already faced managing these weather conditions on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges due to snow shedding.

Visibility from both driving and monitoring perspectives is expected to be difficult, given the amount of snow expected in the forecast overnight and into tomorrow.

In the Fraser Valley, crews may need to again close the westbound lanes on Highway 1 west of Hope because of poor visibility and blowing and drifting snow. Eastbound lanes have been closed since this morning.

Ministry staff are actively patrolling and closely monitoring the weather as well as highway and bridge conditions. Maintenance contractors will continue to be out in full force around the clock to manage these changing and challenging weather conditions.

Travellers should be prepared to adjust their plans and expect delays.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter, or visit: DriveBC.ca