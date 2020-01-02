Man arrested after late-night altercation leaves one dead

Shortly before 1 am on Thursday Surrey RCMP were called to a fight in the parking lot of a strip mall located at 75A Avenue and Scott Road in Surrey.

When police arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene, and a deceased male victim was found in the parking lot.

Multiple persons witnessed the altercation, and one of the witnesses was able to follow the suspect from a distance, and advised police of his location.

Surrey RCMP located the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody. A weapon possibly used in the murder was also located by police. IHIT has now been called in to investigate.

“One of the witnesses did a good job of keeping an eye on the suspect from a safe distance after he fled the scene, and was able to direct police to his whereabouts,” says Constable Harrison Mohr with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“Frontline Surrey RCMP officers responded quickly and arrested the suspect minutes after the altercation, and also located a possible weapon involved in the murder. Their efforts have benefited this investigation immensely.”

A 33-year-old man remains in custody, and IHIT is still trying to determine whether anyone else was involved.

The male victim has not yet been identified, and it is has not been determined whether they knew each other. The suspect does not have any known ties to gangs or drug trafficking.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact IHIT through the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).