McCallum calls ‘Marpole Rapists’ release into Surrey ‘disturbing’

Statement from Mayor Doug McCallum:

The news that Gary Jagur Singh (Marpole Rapist) will be released on day parole in our city is not only disturbing but infuriating to the people of Surrey.

The Parole Board of Canada acknowledges that Singh’s sexual deviancy can never be cured. In a previous day parole Singh breached his conditions and he has been denied full parole now, which makes his release to a halfway house in Surrey all the more irresponsible and troubling.

Singh is a designated dangerous offender and I am frustrated by the lack of information coming from the RCMP. For the safety of the people of Surrey, I believe that our residents need to be told where this prolific sexual predator is residing in Surrey. That information should be made available immediately.