If you’re ordering gifts online to be delivered to your home this Christmas, you might wanna double check if you havent recieved them on time!

Consumer Affairs Reports and Insurancequotes.com say nearly 26-million packages from places like FedEx and U-P-S were reported stolen last year alone. Yikes!

That’s a lot of missing gifts, right?

So do yourself a favour, keep that tracking number and “double check” if you don’t receive that online order when you’re expecting it.