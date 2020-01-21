Missding Surrey Man – Morgan Kelcey

Surrey RCMP needs the public’s help locating a high risk missing male. Morgan KELCEY was last seen at 09:00 pm back on January 16th in the 193-hundred block of 73rd Avenue. He has not been seen or heard from since. Morgan is a 24-year-old Caucasian male, 6’4”, 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur trimmed hood, white vest, black toque, and black pants. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.