The following are the significant areas without power Friday afternoon

2839 customers on the Surrey Langley border 0 ave, 192 st, Grade Crescent, 208 St – under investigation

2981 customers North Surrey ( Walley) – under investigation

2637 customers West of 148TH ST, North of 65TH AVE, East of 138TH ST, South of 82B AVE – due to car accident

The following ferry routes are also cancelled due to the snow: