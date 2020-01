The 7am ferry leaving Tsawwassen has been delayed due to a pipeline protest happening at Swartz Bay that’s preventing cars from the mainland from being ale to disembark.

The 11am sailing leaving Tsawwassen has been cancelled as of 7:30am this morning.

Meanwhile the 7am ferry out of Swartz Bay has been cancelled as protesters are blocking the vehicle on ramp on that end.

BC Ferries says vessels will continue to be held while the scope of the protest is determined. More info to come.