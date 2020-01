Do you find yourself missing another holiday season which has come-and-gone? It went by so quickly didn’t it?

Well Christmas may be over here in Canada, but in other parts of the world,

like in North Pole, Alaska… did you know it looks like Christmas there 24/7?

Apparently their city has street signs shaped like candy canes, a giant Santa statue, and their firetrucks adorn holiday wreaths all year round.

A new spot to check out for your next family vacaton, perhaps?