Pulse followers weigh in on how to improve White Rock strip

The City of White Rock is hosting a public information session and workshop on Jan. 20 to gather input on how to spend up to $13 million in community amenity contributions (CACs), once they are collected – and judging from Pulse FM online followers – the answer is put it towards the main strip!

Aaron Broomsfield says the extra money could even go towards offering free parkingalong Marine Drive to help boost visitor numbers during winter months.

Some projects the City of White Rock is putting forward for input are:

Enhancements to White Rock’s Pier

· Affordable housing opportunities

· Community Complex–administrative and public space

· Waterfront parks

· Park Improvements

· Maccaud Park Plan, Centre Street Walkway

· Funicular

· Theatre Facility or Convention Centre with community access

· Five Corners Plaza Plan (Rainbow Pathway)

Details for the information session and workshop are:

Public Information Session and Workshop

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

White Rock Community Centre

15154 Russell Ave.

(Free underground parking is available at the Russell Avenue entrance.)

