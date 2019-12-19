Royal Christmas

How much are you spending on Christmas presents this year?

If you think you’re dishing out a lot,

The Sun publication claims Queen Elizabeth has purchased 620 holiday gifts for her staff and family aka “The Royals”.

The gifts all in total cost $39,000, according to the paper.

Buckingham Palace is also apparently sending out 750 Christmas cards to people they want to send season’s greetings to.

Thats taking gift giving and Christmas cards to a whole new level!

Photo Credit: CSvBibra on commons.wikimedia.org