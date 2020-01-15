School’s closed across Lower Mainland due to snow

It’s a snowday for Fraser Valley schools after around 15 centimetres of snow dumped over the Lower Mainland Tuesday night.
Surrey Schools tweeted this morning to keep the kids snoozing, same going for every other school in Metro Vancouver.
All classes at Kwantlen, SFU, and UBC are also cancelled.
While the kids may be cheering, commuters are crying as sheets of ice and compact snow have blanketed Lower Mainland roads, people being told to stay off the roads and work from home if possible.
Highway 1 remains closed between Sumas Way and Lickman Road in the Fraser Valley.
The Expo line is also not running at King George Skytrain Station, however there’s reports there’s a shuttle sending people all the way to Scott Road station where at last report the train is running from there.
Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra says coming into work this morning around 8:30am there were barely any cars on 60th Avenue through Cloverdale. Roads were extremely icy and piled high with snow making rounding corners difficult. She says she was impressed with how people were taking their time though, as it seems commuters have finally gotten the message to slow down to prevent a 30-car pileup like we saw earlier this week on Highway One through the Fraser Valley.