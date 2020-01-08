Serious two vehicle accident overnight in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is requesting that the public avoid the intersection of 56 Ave (Hwy 10) and 168 St due to a serious accident that is blocking the intersection.

Late Tuesday night two Members from the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) were travelling on Hwy 10 when they happened upon an accident scene where one vehicle went off the road into a large water filled ditch.

This vehicle was soon fully submerged.

The two IRSU Members immediately jumped into the water and pulled the lone occupant out of the car and were performing CPR until Ambulance arrived to transport the individual to hospital.

Members from the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team (CCIT) are currently at scene trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca