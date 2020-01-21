Skytrain Smart Lockers

A pilot program is linking commuters with a secure parcel delivery in Metro Vancouver.

TransLink says smart lockers are coming to three SkyTrain stations along the Expo Line.

It says PigeonBox has won the 2019 Open Call for Innovation on Customer Services and Amenities with its proposal for lockers that can receive and safely store customers’ online purchases.

Beginning this spring, users can sign up through the PigeonBox website or app and can have deliveries sent to lockers at the Joyce-Collingwood, Stadium-Chinatown or Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain stations.

Source: The Canadian Press