Surrey Garbage Pickup Cancelled

Garbage pickup is a no go today (Wednesday) due to the heavy snow.

On Twitter The City of Surrey said all garbage pickup is cancelled and and hope to resume services Thursday.

“Due to snowy conditions, all waste collection will be suspended today. We expect to resume collection tomorrow and will continue to pick up as snow subsides and road conditions improve. Please leave your carts out for next day but off roadways where snow plowing may take place.”

Meanwhile the Tong Louie YMCA just west of 152nd and Highway 10 is also closed.

Let us know of any other closures you see or hear about in your neighbourhood @Pulse1077 on Twitter