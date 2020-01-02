Surrey RCMP investigating a homicide in Newton area

Surrey RCMP is currently on scene of a homicide in Newton area of Surrey.

At about 5am, Surrey RCMP received a report of an assault in progress in the 7500 block of 120th street, Surrey.

Upon arrival Police located a male victim who was deceased at scene. A second male suspect was located

nearby and was taken into police custody. The male suspect has been transported to Surrey RCMP Detachment Cells.

Investigators with the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit are currently on scene continuing with the investigation,

and will be in the area for unknown period of time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if you wish to make

an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca