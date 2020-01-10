Surrey RCMP investigating confirmed shots fired in the area of 96th Ave and 148th Street

At about 5:30pm Thursday, Surrey RCMP received reports of gun fire between two vehicles in the area of 96th Ave and 148th Street.

The two vehicles were described as a white Ford Expedition type and a white Lexus or Infinity type vehicle.

The vehicles were travelling at a high rate of speed and where last seen going north on 148th Street.

Members of the Surrey RCMP attended to the area and located several shell casings.

No reports of injuries or damage to property have been reported. The intersection was closed for a period of time but has been re-opened.

Investigators with the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit are currently on scene continuing with the investigation,

and will be in the area for unknown period of time.

Surrey RCMP are asking that if anyone was driving in the area and could have dash camera footage of the incident or the vehicles involved call 604-599-0502.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if you wish to make

an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca