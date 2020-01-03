Surrey RCMP investigating report of shots fired

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood of Surrey Friday morning for a report of shots fired.

At approximately 02:12 am on Jan 3, 2020, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 15900 block f 26th Ave, Surrey, B.C. Evidence was located confirming that shots had been

fired. Surrey RCMP Members located one male victim suffering from apparent gun shot wound. The male victim has been transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for undetermined period of time.

Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this indent to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or

www.solvecrime.ca in reference to Surrey File # 2020-1098.