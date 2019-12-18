“To Go” Turkeys

If you feel like having the Turkey Dinner done professionally for you this Christmas by local chefs from right here in Surrey (for once in your life you get to relax!)

Mixt Lobby Lounge at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford, they are offering something called the “To Go” Turkey!

How convenient is this?

You place your order in to them at the hotel before this Friday (Dec 20, 2019), and their hard working chefs will do all the cooking for you, ready for pick up at Christmas time!

Find out more on their facebook page @MixtLounge .