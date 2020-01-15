What to do if your frozen water pipe freezes

Find out what to do if your water line freezes or bursts due to the weather.

If Your Water Line Freezes:

If the water line is plugged, trickling or no longer flowing here are suggestions:

Turn off main valve inside house.

Locate exposed water service and use a heat source such as a heat lamp or blow dryer. Never attempt to thaw a pipe using an open flame such as a propane torch as this can not only damage the pipe but may start a fire on your property.

If there is no exposed service contact a plumber to investigate and resolve issue.

Once suspect blockage is resolved slowly turn on house valve and verify water is flowing at tap

If Your Water Line Bursts:

Turn off main valve inside house and contact a plumber

If the water service ruptures from the street to your home, contact the City at 604-591-4152 to request an emergency turn off

Contact a plumber to make necessary repairs

Once repairs are complete, contact the City to request a turn on.

How to Prevent Your Water Lines from Freezing: