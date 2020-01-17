We want to know ‘Who Does Your Heart Pulse For’?

Is it your partner, your cat, that person in the grocery store?

Tell us your love story and one couple (or person!) will win a grand prize package on Valentines Day 2020 including…

A Staycation Package from the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (including dinner for 2 at the new MIXT Lobby Lounge)!

Call in every morning (778-574-1077) 9:00-9:30 am and tell us your love story!



By calling in and putting your heart on the air, you’ll DOUBLE your chances of winning , or if you’re more of a shy love bug, tell us your love story on our daily Facebook and Instagram posts @pulse1077 for a single entry.

Contest runs February 10- 13th. Pulse FM Contest Rules & Regulations



