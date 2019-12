If you look up #WorstSecretSanta on Twitter, quite a few things pop up, such as:

– shampoo for greasy hair

– nylon socks

– doilies

– a recorder

– erasers

Last year at the PULSE FM Christmas Party,

Neil Morrison of The Ride Home show had ended up with an Elf Costume as his “Secret Santa Gift”! LOL.

Take a listen to what some PULSE FM listeners considered as some of their worst secret santa gifts of all time!