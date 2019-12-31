Whether it’s hiking Campbell Valley Park, shopping at Guildford Mall, or just hanging with friends, starting January 24th look for our weekly Facebook post @Pulse1077 asking for you to send us a photo of whatever you’re up to South of the Fraser using the hashtag #YouArePulseFM.

Each week’s photos will be put into a draw for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the TEDx Bear Creek Park Speaker Series’ taking place February 29th at the Bell Performing Arts Centre, at a prize worth close to $200!

Winners will be announced every Monday morning on 107.7 Pulse FM and Facebook

Good luck!

Contest runs January 24th – February 24th