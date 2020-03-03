10,000 Steps Not Enough

A new University Study reveals that walking 10,000 steps a day may not be enough to help us lose weight. What?!

Then what for are we tracking our steps?

Study author Bruce Bailey recently told Yahoo News that researchers looked at students, their steps and their weight before concluding that: “Exercise alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight. If you track steps, it might have a benefit in increasing physical activity, but the study showed it won’t translate into maintaining weight or preventing weight gain.”

Researchers add that really, the biggest benefit of “step recommendations” is getting people out of a sedentary lifestyle.

Even though it won’t prevent weight gain on its own, more steps [are] always supposed to be better for you.

Source: Sheethappensprep.com