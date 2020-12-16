2021 Surrey Women in Business Award Nominations Now Open!

The Surrey Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Surrey Women in Business Awards to recognize the fabulous women leaders that are making Surrey an opportunity city!

Submission deadline: February 24th

Nomination form: https://businessinsurrey.com/events/surrey-women-in-business-awards/

Award Categories:

Entrepreneur (small business)

Is an owner or significant shareholder of any business with up to 20 employees

Is an owner or significant shareholder of any business with 20 or more employees

Holds a senior/executive level position in a public or private-owned business.

Nominee has a professional designation, i.e. accountant, notary, lawyer, engineer.

Nominee holds a paid position as CEO, Executive Director or senior manager.

This award identifies future leaders known for their innovative, meaningful contributions to the improvement of their profession and the efficiency of their workplace. Nominees in this category may hold entry to mid-level management positions.

A founder or leader of an organization, initiative, or project that makes a significant social, economic, or environmental impact by building progressive and sustainable solutions to a complex issue facing our local community.

For more information, please contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or Anita Huberman, anita@businessinsurrey.com