2022 Oscar Winners: FULL LIST

The BIG story from the Oscars last night was clearly the DRAMA between Will Smith and Chris Rock, however there were still some awards handed out too.

Here is the full list of WINNERS from he 2022 Oscars

Best Picture: “Coda”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Encanto”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Documentary Feature: “Summer of Soul”

Best Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Coda”

Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast”

Best International Film: “Drive My Car” (Japan)

Best Film Editing: “Dune”

Best Costume Design: “Cruella”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best Original Score: “Dune”

Best Original Song: “No Time to Die” (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) . . . from “No Time to Die”

Best Short Film (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye”