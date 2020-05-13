What Will The New Normal Look Like?

You MUST wear a face mask to shop at Costco in the US! Costco is one of the largest US retailer to execute the rule, which is aimed at helping prevent the spread of Covid-19. Costco said the face coverings must be worn “at all times” in the store and will not serve as a “substitute for social distancing.”

Certain exemptions are applied, including for customers under 2-years-old and people who can’t wear one because of a medical condition.

Costco has brought on a number of changes to its stores as shoppers run to big box stores for necessities during the pandemic. Other changes include earlier closing times, limiting the number of guests a member can bring and giving first responders and healthcare workers priority admittance into warehouses.

Are you adapting to this new normal? Would you still shop Costco?