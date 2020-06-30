Yesterday, Dr Bonnie Henry reported 26 news cases of COVID in BC over a 3-day period and no new deaths – there are 153 active cases in our province.

BC is kicking off a new program aimed at helping 15-29 year olds that have had their job prospects affected by COVID – the program will allow youths to work outdoors on beach clean ups and trail building while able to collect $2000 a month until the end of October.

Air Canada and WestJet are ready to drop their in-flight physical distancing and Adrian Dix is questioning if Transport Canada and Health Canada agree with the change and he’s looking for more than just a business case from the airlines.

Three men from Surrey were arrested in Vernon after a four day crime spree of more than 19 crimes – allegedly spraying victims with bear spray while robbing them and attempting to steal their vehicles.

A man visiting a home in Kamloops was killed yesterday by the homeowners pitbull. The City of Kamloops confirmed a dog has been seized but did not provide any further details.

Indigenous leaders and community members across Canada say they don’t see the point of celebrating Canada Day, many pointing out systemic racism. The Federal Ministry of Crown-Indigenous Relations admitting Canada isn’t a celebration for all, adding it’s important to acknowledge past behaviors and apologize.