Pulse FM News Update for July 27th.

Photo credit @ihatestencils/Instagram

Dr Bonnie Henry will be updating us at 3pm today on how we did over the weekend – as of Friday there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 here in BC.

Four flights from Vancouver may have left passengers exposed to COVID-19 – passengers are asked to self isolate for 14 days – Here are those flights:

July 10: Delta 3569 – Vancouver to Seattle

July 11: American Airlines 1415 Dallas to Vancouver

July 12: Air Canada 214 – Vancouver to Calgary (seats 25-31)

July 17: Air Canada 855– London to Vancouver (seats 26-32)

RCMP have confirmed an adult drown on Saturday in Entrance Bay at Cultas Lake – next of kin has not been notified so no name has been released yet.

Several people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Sea to Sky highway Sunday afternoon around 1pm leaving the highway closed until around 10pm. RCMP asking that people slow down.

Animal rights activists gathered at the Vancouver Zoo yesterday, after, Oakleaf the moose was euthanized – some saying that it wasn’t until it was called in by the public on how emancipated the moose looked – that the zoo did anything. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Bruce Burton says the decision was made after working with Oakleaf for the last few months to no avail.

Ryan Reynolds has stepped up, offering a $5000 reward to help Vancouver woman Mara Soriano find her stolen teddy bear, – the bear, with a recording of her deceased mother’s kind words was in a bag with some of her other items put down in the midst of moving and taken. Mara is not worried about the other lost items but asking that the bear be returned.

iHeart, the anonymous Vancouver street artist group – have given beachgoers at Vancouver’s Third Beach a pair eyes to watch over social distancing. A painted Dr Bonnie Henry has been posted at the beach by the group as a gentle reminder that although we might be over Covid, it’s not over us.