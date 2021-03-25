What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Rihanna Says She’ll Drop 1 New Song, Chrissy Teigen Is Off Twitter, New Song From Ed Sheeran & MORE!

Rihanna Says She May Just Release A New S0ng SOON!

Rhianna hit a milestone in her music career (even though she hasn’t released a song in FORVER) her album ‘ANTI’ has now spent 5 full years on the Billboard 200. She is the first album by a black female to reach this milestone in the chart’s history! As fans celebrated one suggested maybe she celebrate this by releasing new music, and RIRI responded with ‘Sure’ but only 1 song!!!

WE’LL TAKE WHATEVER WE CAN GET RIHANNA!!!!

Meghan Markle Cleaning Out The Pockets Of Paparazzi After One Agency Files for Bankruptcy Over Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has had an ongoing battle with tabloids and paparazzi as they started to turn on her and make EVERYTHING a negative headline. Well she chose to fight back, and has won, multiple times and now a prominent paparazzi agency has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a lengthy legal battle against Meghan Markle.

Splash News & Picture Agency reportedly reached a settlement with the Duchess of Sussex in December over a case she filed earlier that year claiming an invasion of privacy after photographs snapped her and her son at a Canadian park. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Splash filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, noting that in addition to a global pandemic keeping celebrities off the streets and in their homes for a year, the cost of battling Markle in court caused it to default on a loan now worth nearly $1 million…. Don’t mess with Meghan!

The Queen Of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen Has Said Goodbye & Deleted The App! Here’s Why

Chrissy Teigen is officially deleting her Twitter after realizing she no longer considers herself the ‘clap back queen’ and is feeling more negativity than positivity on the app, read what she had to say below:

Ed Sheeran Debuts A Beautiful New Song ‘Visiting Hours’ At Friends Memorial

Ed Sheeran paid emotional tribute to his late friend and Australian music industry legend Michael Gudinski on Wednesday night at a Melbourne memorial service. Sheeran performed the new song “Visiting Hours” during the event at a packed Rod Laver Arena, which he told the crowd of more than 7,000 he’d finished during a two-week quarantine he entered in order to appear at the event in person.

“In lockdown I was able to have a guitar for quarantine and I always find the best way to process stuff is to write songs, be it good news, bad news or whatever and here is a song I finished last week,” -Ed Sheeran

It is such a beautiful song that he wrote, watch the emotional performance below!

Britney Spears Has Announced She Wants Her Dad OUT & Jodie Montgomery IN As Her Conservator

Britney Spears is moving forward with her plans to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator. Britney has requested the resignation of her father Jamie Spears as her permanent conservator and that Montgomery’s current role as temporary conservator be made permanent, according to a recent legal filing obtained by PEOPLE.

The document also states that Britney “reserves the right to petition for the termination of this conservatorship.” In September 2019, Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator due to “personal health reasons” and Montgomery took his place. Last summer, Britney filed court documents stating that she is “strongly opposed” to having her father return as sole conservator of her affairs and finances and “strongly prefers” Montgomery “continue in that role as she has done for nearly a year.”