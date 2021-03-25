Teachers and other education workers lined up outside a former Best Buy in Surrey on Wednesday to be among the first in the region to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “It’s pretty sweet,” Jeff Doolan, who teaches a foundation plumbing apprentice course to Grade 12 students in the district, told Global News. Doolan and thousands of other Surrey school staff are among front-line essential workers who are being given priority access to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Surrey School District, among the hardest-hit in the province, is at the front of that priority queue, and staff from seven of the most impacted schools had a chance to get their shots Wednesday Earlier this month, superintendent Jordan Tinney said the district had sent out more than 2,000 exposure letters since the start of the school year, including 91 that asked entire classes to self isolate. Just eight schools had not seen a single exposure. Tinney told Global News Wednesday there was the capacity to immunize about 400 staff a day at the single site right now, but that more sites would be added and the capacity ramped up to about 1,500 people in the days to come.
B-C has reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths as Premier John Horgan warned the province is not out of the woods yet as he updated the province at a news conference yesterday. Horgan announced partnerships with 14 tourism and hospitality businesses that mean more than 1,400 laid-off workers will provide non-clinical support in vaccination clinics. He says the immunization rollout is going well with nearly 600-thousand doses administered but there has been a recent rise in cases so people must continue to follow public health orders. He also says he expects his government will introduce regulations to require companies to give staff paid time off to get their vaccinations, similar to measures taken in Saskatchewan