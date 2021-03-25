R-C-M-P in Alberta say a B-C woman is responsible for more than 250-thousand dollars in fraud connected to a scheme involving fake travel vouchers. R-C-M-P say they have arrested and charged 40-year-old Alexandra Beckow of Surrey following an 18-month-long fraud investigation. Officials say the victims reported they had purchased travel vouchers from Beckow or had fraudulent charges on their credit cards. Police say they have identified 47 victims from Alberta, B-C and Ontario who were allegedly defrauded of more than 250-thousand dollars.

Teachers and other education workers lined up outside a former Best Buy in Surrey on Wednesday to be among the first in the region to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “It’s pretty sweet,” Jeff Doolan, who teaches a foundation plumbing apprentice course to Grade 12 students in the district, told Global News. Doolan and thousands of other Surrey school staff are among front-line essential workers who are being given priority access to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Surrey School District, among the hardest-hit in the province, is at the front of that priority queue, and staff from seven of the most impacted schools had a chance to get their shots Wednesday Earlier this month, superintendent Jordan Tinney said the district had sent out more than 2,000 exposure letters since the start of the school year, including 91 that asked entire classes to self isolate. Just eight schools had not seen a single exposure. Tinney told Global News Wednesday there was the capacity to immunize about 400 staff a day at the single site right now, but that more sites would be added and the capacity ramped up to about 1,500 people in the days to come.

B-C has reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths as Premier John Horgan warned the province is not out of the woods yet as he updated the province at a news conference yesterday. Horgan announced partnerships with 14 tourism and hospitality businesses that mean more than 1,400 laid-off workers will provide non-clinical support in vaccination clinics. He says the immunization rollout is going well with nearly 600-thousand doses administered but there has been a recent rise in cases so people must continue to follow public health orders. He also says he expects his government will introduce regulations to require companies to give staff paid time off to get their vaccinations, similar to measures taken in Saskatchewan

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a woman whose burned body was found in a Burnaby park was a recent immigrant from the Philippines and mother with a loving family. Ma Cecilia Loreto was 49 years old and two people, aged 21 and 15, have been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains after her death. Corporal Frank Jang says it is “incredible” that Carlo Tobias and the youth are facing the most serious murder charges in the book, but he cannot say much about the case as it’s before the courts. He did say that the three knew each other, the alleged killing was targeted and none of them was previously known to police or involved in crime.

Premier John Horgan says COVID-19 vaccinations will remain on track despite the European Union’s export controls on shipments of Moderna and Pfizer doses. Reuters has also reported that India is freezing major exports of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. Horgan says his office spoke with the federal government on both issues and received assurances that it is “full steam ahead.” But he says B-C will continue to be prudent and strategic with scarce resources of vaccine.

Dogs will soon have to be kept off the White Rock promenade – until October, at least. On Wednesday (March 24), the City of White Rock issued a news release reminding dog owners that their furry companions are only allowed on the promenade for another few days, as the city bylaw that allows dogs along the waterfront walkway only permits it from Oct. 1 until the following March 31. In the meantime, dog-walkers are encouraged to “find alternative locations” to walk their dogs. The release also notes that city bylaw officers will be monitoring compliance with the bylaw beginning April 1. “Thank you for a great season of getting outdoors with your dogs and enjoying the waterfront. We look forward to the return of dogs on White Rock’s promenade in October,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.