What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorce, Britney Spears Reacts To Documentary, Teaser For New Coldplay Song

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Are Getting A Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates (née French) have announced that after 27 years of marriage, they’re getting divorced!

The (now former) couple shared the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon in twin announcement posts, where they wrote:

It seems likely the couple’s divorce won’t get messy. Though they met in the late 1980s, Bill was already incredibly rich — he was the CEO of Microsoft at the time — so they actually signed a separation contract when they got married. Apparently Melinda was the one to actually file for divorce, asking a judge to enforce that contract.

As of February, Bill Gates was worth an estimated $137 BILLION — with a B. Can you imagine giving a big chunk of that away?? Though at least they have some practice giving away unimaginable sums of money with their charitable foundation, which has spent nearly $54 billion over the past two decades trying to help alleviate sickness and poverty around the world.

Mark Wahlberg Has Gained 20 pounds In 3 Weeks & Hoping To Gain More For A New Movie Role

Mark Wahlberg has made some big progress in his weight gain goal.

On Tuesday, the actor, 49, showed off his 20 pounds weight gain in three weeks on Instagram after revealing last month that he planned to gain 30 pounds in 6 weeks for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the film Father Stu. Wahlberg first revealed his weight gain plans during an April 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he told host Jimmy Kimmel that he would be “eating lots of burgers and lots of buns” to gain the weight and is “looking for all the help [he] can get.” The Departed actor also said at the time that he planned for his first big meal to be a “20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer.” “Why not start with a bang?” the actor said, joking, “I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I’m ready to go.” I wish for my job I got to eat a bunch of food and get praised for gaining weight.. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

Britney Spears Doesn’t Approve Of The Documentaries About Her Over The Past Few Years

Britney Spears is tired of all the documentaries being made about her life, specifically when it comes to her court-ordered conservatorship.

The singer posted a lengthy message to her more than 29 million Instagram followers Monday night writing in part, “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing ?????”

See the rest of what she had to say below!

Our First Clip Of Coldplay’s NEW SONG Coming Out May 7th, ‘Higher Power’

Coldplay have today (May 3) shared a preview of their new song ‘Higher Power’ exclusively on TikTok – you can listen to it below.

The clip of the song, which is released this Friday (May 7), will be available for 24-hours only. TikTok users can listen to the clip and add it in their own video creations before anyone else.

The upcoming release is produced by pop songwriting supremo Max Martin, and comes after they teased a new project called Alien Radio last week. Confirming the new song Higher Power will be out THIS FRIDAY! Check out what it sounds like, below!

Viral Tik Tok Shows Ben Affleck Trying To Prove To Influencer That It’s Really Him On The Dating Site

No catfish here? It appears Ben Affleck was once looking for love on the exclusive dating app Raya and got unmatched when one dating prospect thought he was a fake.

Nivine Jay, an up-and-coming actress, laughed at herself for not believing The Tender Bar star, 48, could actually be on the members-only service in a clip shared via TikTok on Monday, May 3.

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” Jay captioned the video, then showing the actor saying, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

The scream I just screamed pic.twitter.com/YSpFntKEJs — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2021

Affleck potentially using Raya may come as a surprise to some fans, but it’s not the first time reports have surfaced claiming he had been on the celebrity dating app while single.

The Weeknd Is STILL Talking About The Grammys

The Weeknd has responded to the rule changes for the Grammy Awards announced by the Recording Academy on Friday — primarily a change that eliminates the “secret” nomination-review committees that played a key role in his being shut out of all nominations for the 2021 awards, despite having one of the biggest albums and the most-streamed single of the year with “After Hours” and “Blinding Lights,” respectively.

“The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” he tells Variety, adding that he will continue to withhold his music from consideration for the awards. However, he does say that the move is “an important start.”

“I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” he continues. “I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”