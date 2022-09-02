$3 Movie Tickets This Weekend at Cineplex

To celebrate National Cinema Day, Cineplex movie theatres across the country are offering movie tickets for only $3 tomorrow September 3rd. I couldn’t tell you the last time I saw movie tickets for such a low price. Maybe the early 90’s? It applies to all movies out not just a select few.

So if the weather is bad, you’re bored at home, or you somehow haven’t seen Top Gun: Maverick yet tomorrow might be your day.

I think popcorn is still $25 per kernel but I’ll take whatever deals I can get!

– Jeremy