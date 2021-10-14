Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, October 14

As many eagerly await the reopening of the U.S. border to non-essential travel, many questions about the easing of measures remain. From whether Canadians who have mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allowed in, to whether Canadians even should restart their leisurely trips south, concerns also continue over the pandemic situation in many places in the U.S. The U.S. has not yet announced exactly when it intends to reopen its borders. Though it has been confirmed travelers who have received doses of a vaccine approved either by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration will be allowed in, it has not been clarified yet if those who have received two different vaccine brands as first and second doses will make the cut. In addition to vaccination requirements, questions also remain as to whether Canadians will be expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon return to Canada if, for example, they head south for a day trip — a common thing for those in border communities. Regardless of the details, Freeland says it’s important for Canadians to be careful when the inevitable reopening of the border happens, citing Canada’s growing vaccination rate, which remains higher than America’s.

As people who fled their homes and lost everything await the findings of an investigation into the cause of the Lytton wildfire, the local MLA says those who have been displaced for more than 100 days are just desperate to see their community rebuilt. On Thursday, the Transportation Safety Board will release the results of its investigation into the possibility that a freight train sparked the fire that tore through the village on June 30 leaving few building standing, and two residents dead. Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart says the findings may bring closure to some, while for others it might allow them to start the grieving process. The safety board said days after the fire that it sent rail investigators to the scene after receiving information about its possible cause from the RCMP and BC Wildfire Service. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in August alleges the Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railways caused or contributed to the wildfire, although neither company has filed a statement of defense in the case.